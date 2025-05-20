Image: Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company has announced launched Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company aimed at strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector, improving health outcomes, and advancing economic diversification.

The company will focus on national drug security, increased access to essential therapeutics and medical devices, and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

The announcement was made ahead of Mubadala Bio’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025.

Mubadala Bio operations

Mubadala Bio’s operations include a network of 10 facilities across Asia, Africa, and Europe — six of which are located in the UAE — serving more than 100 countries.

Collectively, the facilities span 110,000 square meters and have an annual production capacity exceeding 2.5 billion tablets and capsules and 120 million IVs and injectables.

The portfolio covers more than 10,000 products.

The company’s therapeutic focus spans the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnostics to treatment and complementary medicine, and aims to address global health challenges.

Mubadala Bio also intends to build long-term partnerships with global industry leaders and academic institutions to boost biopharma innovation and local manufacturing.

Strategic move for national resilience

“By launching Mubadala Bio, we are taking a transformative step towards strengthening national drug security and fostering innovation in life sciences,” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. “This positions Mubadala at the forefront of the industry and enables us to drive long-term economic growth and a resilient ecosystem.”

Building for the future

Ismail Ali Abdulla, ED of UAE Clusters at Mubadala, added: “We are proud to take a significant step forward in supporting the UAE’s ambition to be a global leader in the life sciences industry. By focusing on local manufacturing and expanding distribution and logistics capabilities, we are building a more self-sustaining sector prepared for future challenges.”

