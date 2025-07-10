Image credit: WAM/Website

Q Mobility has announced the activation of new paid parking (MAWAQiF) zones across several sectors on Abu Dhabi Island. The new zones come into effect today, July 10.

The affected areas include Dolphin Park, Eastern Mangroves, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park 1, 2, 4, and 5, as well as Al Gurm Plaza. The announcement was made on Q Mobility’s official Instagram account.

The expansion of MAWAQiF zones is part of the emirate’s broader strategy to streamline traffic flow and enhance parking accessibility in high-demand locations.

In a related development, Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin had introduced variable parking fees near major event venues, effective February 17, 2025.

Parking fees will increase to Dh25 per hour during events in designated “Grand Event Zones,” including areas around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The higher charges will apply in zones 335X, 336X, and 337X.

Parkin, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), advised residents and visitors to use public transportation to avoid expected congestion during event periods.

Citywide tariff adjustments reflect growing demand

These new event-based fees come in the wake of earlier parking tariff changes rolled out across Dubai. In early February, rates were raised in Zone F, covering areas such as Al Sufouh 2, The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City. The revised fees took effect on February 1, 2025.

Officials say the updates are necessary as Dubai continues to host an increasing number of international exhibitions, concerts, and conferences, driving demand for smarter parking solutions across the city.