Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

The population of Abu Dhabi grew by 7.5 per cent in 2024 to reach 4,135,985 people, according to new data released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The latest figures underscore the emirate’s rising appeal as a hub for global talent and investment, with growth outpacing that of major international financial centres.

The emirate’s population has expanded by 51 per cent over the past decade, increasing from 2.7 million in 2014 to over 4.1 million in 2024.

The demographic expansion coincides with a period of sustained economic growth.

Emirate’s GDP rises to 3.8 per cent

In 2024, Abu Dhabi’s GDP rose 3.8 per cent to an all-time high of Dhs1.2tn, driven by a 6.2 per cent increase in non-oil sectors, which now contribute 54.7 per cent of total output.

“Abu Dhabi’s sustained population growth reflects the government’s success in creating an environment that attracts international talent and investment,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi and chairman of SCAD. “The 7.5 per cent population growth validates Abu Dhabi’s talent-first strategy.”

Abu Dhabi’s demographic profile supports its transition toward a knowledge economy, with 54 per cent of residents aged between 25 and 44 — their peak productive years.

The emirate’s workforce expanded by 9.1 per cent in 2024, including a 6.4 per cent rise in professional roles, particularly in sectors such as AI, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as the world’s first AI-native government

As part of its digital transformation, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as the world’s first AI-native government under the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027.

The strategy includes implementing predictive analytics and data-driven governance, generating demand for new roles in digital governance, service design, and technology integration.

The emirate’s attractiveness has also supported growing investment inflows. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) surpassed Dhs3tn in market capitalisation, placing it among the world’s top 20 stock markets.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) reported a 245 per cent increase in assets under management in 2024, along with a 32 per cent rise in operational entities.

Capital’s FDI on the rise

Foreign direct investment has grown 300 per cent since 2011, while 2024 saw a 16 per cent increase in economic licenses issued. Construction activity totalled Dhs107.4bn in value last year, reflecting ongoing efforts to build infrastructure that supports a globally competitive workforce.

The emirate retained its title as the world’s safest city for the ninth year running and was ranked the most liveable city in the MENA region for a seventh consecutive year in 2025.

Population statistics are subject to revision under SCAD’s Statistical Revision Policy. The revised population figure for 2023 now stands at 3,847,585, following improvements in data quality and methodology.

Detailed figures are available through the Abu Dhabi Census website and SCAD’s Bayaan platform.