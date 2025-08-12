Image: Sphere Abu Dhabi_X / For illustrative purposes

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed an exclusive deal to build Sphere entertainment venues across the Middle East and North Africa for at least 10 years, a filing by US-based Sphere Entertainment Company shows.

The Sphere is a cutting-edge immersive entertainment venue, with the first one opening in Las Vegas in 2023.

The venue stands 115 metres tall, spans 157 metres wide, has a capacity of about 20,000, and features 16K-resolution wraparound screens.

Last year in October, DCT Abu Dhabi announced that it would bring the second ‘Sphere’ to the UAE’s capital.

Today Sphere Entertainment and @DCTAbuDhabi announced that we will work together to bring the world’s second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates! @SphereAbuDhabi is expected to be a landmark addition to this premier international capital city, elevating the entertainment… pic.twitter.com/CchNS5g2bE — Sphere (@SphereVegas) October 15, 2024

There is no official word yet on the exact location or opening date of the Abu Dhabi venue.

New agreement will see ‘Sphere’ venues set up across the region

Under the latest agreement, DCT will have the sole rights to construct and operate Sphere venues across the region, including financing construction and paying franchise and royalty fees for intellectual property and creative content licensed by Sphere Entertainment.