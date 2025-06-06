Image: Games of the Future

Abu Dhabi has been officially confirmed as the host city for the Games of the Future 2025, a pioneering international phygital sports competition set to take place from December 18 to 23.

The announcement was made by Phygital International, the global governing body of the event, which merges physical athleticism with digital gaming to create a new class of competitive sport.

The games will feature hybrid disciplines such as Phygital Football and Phygital Shooter, where athletes compete in both virtual and real-world formats, with final results determined by combined performances.

Games of the Future: Venue and games coordinator

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) has been selected as the official venue, providing a world-class stage for the multi-sport event. The competition is expected to attract thousands of athletes, clubs, and spectators from across the globe.

ASPIRE, the programme development arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has been appointed as the UAE Delivery Authority for the games.

ASPIRE will lead coordination among stakeholders, oversee the event’s innovation agenda, and align government and sponsor funding frameworks.

Ethara, a leading regional live event management company, has been named the Event Delivery Partner. Ethara will be responsible for end-to-end event execution including venue operations, logistics, fan experience, and commercial activation.

“We’re thrilled that Abu Dhabi will welcome thousands of phygital athletes, clubs, and fans for the Games of the Future 2025,” said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. “With its bold vision for sport and technology, the UAE is the ideal stage for this groundbreaking event.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added: “As the UAE Delivery Authority, ASPIRE is proud to help shape the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 – a global platform where sport, technology, and imagination converge.”

Beyond competition, the event will also include VR fan engagement zones, cultural activations, and technology showcases. The inaugural edition of the Games attracted over 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, reaching a global broadcast audience and drawing more than 300,000 fans.

The 2025 edition in Abu Dhabi marks a significant step for the phygital movement, expanding its global footprint into the Middle East, where innovation and technological experimentation are rapidly evolving.

