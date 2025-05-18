Image: Supplied

ADNEC Group has confirmed it is fully prepared to host the largest edition yet of Make it in the Emirates, with the 2025 forum marking a major milestone in scale and scope.

Organised by ADNEC Group for the first time, this year’s event will span over 68,000 square metres — an expansion of more than 300 per cent from the previous edition — and host more than 720 exhibitors, a sixteen-fold increase.

The forum, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC, will bring together innovators, manufacturers, and investors from around the world.

Make it in the Emirates to support growth across 12 sectors

It aims to unlock growth across 12 strategic sectors aligned with the UAE’s industrial ambitions.

Capital Events, ADNEC Group’s event management arm, is overseeing the delivery of the forum, which is expected to welcome over 30,000 visitors.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will implement enhanced operational plans, including traffic and parking management, streamlined entry for VIPs and delegates, and upgraded security protocols throughout the four-day event.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, another ADNEC Group subsidiary, is supporting the activation of the event by delivering 45 custom-built stands and managing 12 key feature zones including the Media Centre, Investors Lounge, and Networking Lounge.

The team will also coordinate venue-wide branding, sponsor activations, and technical services for all exhibitors, while 230 plug-and-play pods and 32,000 sqm of premium carpeting will ensure a cohesive and elevated visitor experience.

Capital Catering, the group’s F&B division, will provide culinary services across the venue, offering diverse menus through food trucks, quick-service counters, and VIP lounges.

“ADNEC Group’s business clusters are united in delivering a world-class edition of Make it in the Emirates 2025, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global industrial and innovation hub,” the group said in a statement.

The forum is positioned as a flagship platform for supporting the UAE’s vision of a sustainable and competitive industrial economy driven by innovation.