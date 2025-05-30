AC Milan have appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, with the six-time Serie A winner returning for a second spell in charge of the Italian giants.

Allegri, who previously coached Milan from 2010 to 2014, replaces Sérgio Conceição who was sacked on Thursday.

The seven-time European champions are coming off a disappointing season, where they finished eighth in Serie A, 19 points behind champions Napoli, and missed out on a place in UEFA competition.

Milan will be hoping for a return to glory under Allegri, who led Milan to a Serie a title in 2011.

Massimiliano Allegri is returning for a second spell in charge of AC Milan. Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

After leaving Milan, Allegri enjoyed two separate spells in charge of Juventus, where he won a further five Italian championships along with five Coppas Italia. He also twice led them to the Champions League final.

The 57-year-old left Juventus in controversial circumstances at the end of the 2023-24 season, two days after they beat Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

Allegri was sent off late in the final after losing his cool over a decision, ripping off his jacket and sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus said that Allegri’s behavior was not in line with their “values.”

At Milan, Allegri will take charge of a squad that features United States internationals Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. Pulisic is coming the off the best season of his career, with 17 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.