AC Milan will sign former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, while AS Monaco ponder whether to give Paul Pogba a chance to return.

Luka Modric will head to Milan after 13 years with Real Madrid. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

– Former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will sign for AC Milan on Wednesday, according to Gianluca di Marzio. The Croatian star has agreed to join the Rossoneri, the club he supported as a boy, after spending 13 years in the Spanish capital. Modric, 39, played 35 games for Los Blancos this season and had several offers from clubs around the world after announcing he would leave the club as a free agent. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will represent Real Madrid at the Club World Cup before making the switch to Milan and signing a one-year deal.

– Monaco are considering giving French midfielder — and free agent — Paul Pogba the chance to return to football, according to RMC Sport. The 32-year-old, who is training in Miami after returning from an 18-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance, has been offered to the French club, which is contemplating whether to take a punt on his return. Pogba has had offers from other clubs, including D.C. United in MLS, but he’s keen to play in Europe in order to keep alive any hopes of playing at the World Cup next summer.

– Inter Milan are looking to make contact with Como boss Cesc Fabregas to see whether he would be interested in replacing the outgoing Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi, according to Gianluca di Marzio. The 38-year-old head coach had given his word to Como officials that he would stay as they rejected advances from Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, but he is said to be tempted by this opportunity.

– Real Madrid are hoping to beat European rivals Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, with the Spaniards hoping to close the deal before the Club World Cup. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, which has revealed that Los Blancos representatives are heading to Buenos Aires in an effort to sign the 17-year-old. Mastantuono has a €40 million release clause.

– It was reported Tuesday that AC Milan defender Theo Hernández could join Al Hilal after a fee of €35 million had been agreed between the two clubs, but Gianluca di Marzio believes the 27-year-old prefers to stay in Europe. The Frenchman is said to be prioritizing a move to Atletico Madrid, the club where he started his career, instead, so he has yet to give the green light on his move to Saudi Arabia. Hernandez played 33 league matches last season, scoring four goals and adding three assists.