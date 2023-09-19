Welcome to AC Milan vs Newcastle

Newcastle end their 20-year Champions League absence TODAY against serial winners AC Milan – and SunSport will have minute-by-minute coverage.

Magpies fans will have the hairs standing up on the backs of their necks as the Champions League’s iconic anthem is blasted out as the sun sets around Milan.

And they’ll have water on their stomachs too after fans were spotted sliding through the Milan streets.

While Newcastle are new to this level, Milan have been steadily improving in Europe under Stefano Pioli.

Last season they were able to escape a group featuring Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

They subsequently managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals, toppling Tottenham in North London and Italian champions-elect Napoli on their way.

This is bound to be an extremely competitive group, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Borussia Dortmund across Europe in its other match on Tuesday night.

So every game really matters, and Newcastle will be desperate to come away from Milan with something.

Stay tuned as coming up is all the latest news and team selection before the big kick-off at 5:45pm BST.