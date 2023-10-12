Assassin’s Creed Mirage hit PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last week and both critics and fans alike are quite happy with the series return to its roots. Unlike Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, in which Basim is featured, Mirage is a smaller, more condensed adventure, unlike the prior open-world RPGs. Now, roughly a week later, Ubisoft has revealed that Mirage’s player count is in line with Origins and Odyssey. Plus, Mirage is Ubisoft’s biggest new-gen launch in terms of sales.

Alongside the news, Ubisoft revealed some fun statistics about what Mirage players have accomplished in just six days:

479 collective years spent parkouring the rooftops of Baghdad

60 million Leaps of Faith

1.2 million street cats pet

“With the number of players in line with past successful launches such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are humbled by the positive reception,” Ubisoft’s statement reads. “We are proud to also share that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the biggest New Gen launch in terms of units sales to date at Ubisoft (PS5, Xbox Series X/S). A big congratulations to the Bordeaux Studio and all its partners in the project for this accomplishment.”

We had a great time with the game, and you can read about why in Game Informer’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage review. If you’re still playing, or are planning to jump in soon, be sure to read Game Informer’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage tips and tricks. Read our interview with Basim voice actor Lee Majdoub after that.

Have you been playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!