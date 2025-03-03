The 97th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, returned to Hollywood on Sunday.

Sean Baker’s “Anora” was the big winner of the night, taking home five awards.

Read the full list of winners (italicized) below.

Best picture:

—“Anora”

—“The Brutalist”

—“A Complete Unknown”

—“Conclave “

—“Dune: Part Two”

—“Emilia Pérez”

—“I’m Still Here”

—“Nickel Boys”

—“The Substance”

—“Wicked”

Directing:

—Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

—Sean Baker, “Anora”

—Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

—Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

—James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Actor in a leading role:

—Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

—Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

—Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

—Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

—Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a leading role:

—Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

—Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

—Mikey Madison, “Anora”

—Demi Moore, “The Substance”

—Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Actor in a supporting role:

—Yura Borisov, “Anora”

—Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

—Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

—Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

—Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a supporting role

—Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

—Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

—Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

—Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

—Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Writing (adapted screenplay)

—“A Complete Unknown,” James Mangold and Jay Cocks

—“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

—“Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

—“Nickel Boys,” RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

—“Sing Sing,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (original screenplay)

—“Anora,” Sean Baker

—“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

—“A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

—“September 5,” Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

—“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat)

Animated feature film

—“Flow”

—“Inside Out 2”

—“Memoir of a Snail”

—“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

—“The Wild Robot”

Animated short film

—“Beautiful Men”

—“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

—“Magic Candies”

—“Wander to Wonder”

—“Yuck!”

Cinematography

—“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

—“Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

—“Emilia Pérez,” Paul Guilhaume

—“Maria,” Ed Lachman

—“Nosferatu,” Jarin Blaschke

Costume design

—“A Complete Unknown,” Arianne Phillips

—“Conclave,” Lisy Christl

—“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

—“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

—“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Film editing

—“Anora,” Sean Baker

—“The Brutalist,” David Jancso

—“Conclave,” Nick Emerson

—“Emilia Pérez,” Juliette Welfling

—“Wicked,” Myron Kerstein

Makeup and hairstyling

—“A Different Man,” Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

—“Emilia Pérez,” Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

—“Nosferatu,” David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

—“The Substance,” Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

—“Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Live-action short film

—“A Lien”

—“Anuja”

—“I’m Not a Robot”

—“The Last Ranger”

—“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Music (original score)

—“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

—“Conclave,” Volker Bertelmann

—“Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol and Camille

—“Wicked,” John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

—“The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers

Music (original song)

—“El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez.” Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard.

—“The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight.” Music and lyric by Diane Warren.

—“Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing.” Music and lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada.

—“Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez.” Music and lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol.

—“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late.” Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin.

Documentary feature film

—“Black Box Diaries”

—“No Other Land”

—“Porcelain War”

—“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

—“Sugarcane”

Documentary short film

—“Death by Numbers”

—“I Am Ready, Warden”

—“Incident”

—“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

—“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

International feature film

—“I’m Still Here” (Brazil)

—“The Girl With the Needle” (Denmark)

—“Emilia Pérez” (France)

—“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)

—“Flow” (Latvia)

Production design

—“The Brutalist”

—“Conclave”

—“Dune: Part Two”

—“Nosferatu”

—“Wicked”

Sound

—“A Complete Unknown”

—“Dune: Part Two”

—“Emilia Pérez”

—“Wicked”

—“The Wild Robot”

Visual effects

—“Alien: Romulus”

—“Better Man”

—“Dune: Part Two”

—“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

—“Wicked”