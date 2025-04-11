Acaden Lewis, a top 25 boys’ basketball recruit, decommitted from Kentucky, he told ESPN on Thursday.

“I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me,” Lewis said in a statement sent to ESPN. “It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds.”

Lewis, ESPN’s No. 7-ranked point guard in the 2025 high school class, had committed to head coach Mark Pope and Kentucky in November.

The 6-foot-2 senior graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Maryland, winning Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Washington D.C. in 2024.

Kentucky has been active in the transfer portal the past few weeks, adding Arizona State center Jayden Quaintance, Pitt guard Jaland Lowe, Alabama big man Mouhamed Dioubate, and Tulane forward Kam Williams. They will also enroll two highly regarded freshmen: in shooting guard Jasper Johnson and big man Malachi Moreno.

Along with Duke, Kentucky is heavily involved with the top remaining uncommitted high school senior, forward Nate Ament, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.