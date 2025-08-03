“When formulating policies, we have to care about the details and do better communication with our residents about the aims of these policies so they feel acknowledged and have something to gain,” he said.
Lee spoke to the media after concluding his second town hall this year on Sunday morning, where he and his principal officials met about 120 residents at a secondary school in Yuen Long to gauge public views ahead of his next policy address.
The first such event was held on Sunday last week and was also attended by about 120 people.
Since June, the government has held more than 40 consultation sessions and received over 5,500 submissions online and via a hotline, a 10 per cent increase from the same period last year.