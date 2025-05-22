toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House Wednesday ostensibly to talk about trade policies and the upcoming G20 Summit. But the Oval Office meeting with President Trump quickly devolved into accusations of a genocide against white farmers in South Africa.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, immigration reporter Ximena Bustillo, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.