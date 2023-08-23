





Two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson has had no shortage of memorable nights during her professional career. But she’s never had a performance like the one she turned in on Tuesday against the Dream.

Wilson poured in 53 points to tie the league’s single-game scoring record, leading the Aces to a 112–100 victory. Her scoring outburst tied the mark set by Liz Cambage in 2018.

Wilson was a master of efficiency on Tuesday, hitting on 16 of 23 shot attempts while going a blistering 20-for-21 on free throw attempts. She added seven rebounds and a game-high four blocks to complete her eye-popping stat line.

It was just the latest in what’s been another dominant season for Wilson, who won the league MVP award in 2020 and ’22. She entered Tuesday’s game ranked third in the league in scoring with 21.3 points per game and second in rebounds (9.6). She also leads all players in blocks per game (2.1).

Wilson’s showing earned plenty of praise throughout the basketball world, most notably from Lakers star LeBron James.

Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023







