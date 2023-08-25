





The Aces made WNBA history on Thursday in their victory over the Sky, as the team reached its 30th win of the season, marking the most in a regular season in league history.

The Aces improved to 30–4 on the year, surpassing the previous regular-season wins record held by the Mercury, who won 29 games in 2014.

Las Vegas still has six games remaining on the schedule, including two games against the Mystics, two against Phoenix, and matchups against both the Liberty and Storm, so they’ll have plenty of opportunity to further build upon their record-setting campaign.

The 2023 season is the longest in league history at 40 games. For comparison, the 2014 season consisted of 34 games.

Vegas has already clinched a playoff berth and holds a 3 1/2 game lead over New York in the league standings. The Liberty (26–7) could also potentially eclipse the 30-win threshold this year.

The Aces had a league-high four All-Stars this season in A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. All four came up big during Thursday’s comeback win against Chicago, in which Las Vegas trailed 50–37 at halftime before rallying for a 94–87 win.

Young led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Plum scored 23. Wilson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Gray added 19 points and 10 assists in the effort.

Las Vegas plays next on Saturday on the road against Washington.



