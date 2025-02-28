A specific form of the tau protein has been identified as a key culprit in Alzheimer’s disease, offering a potential new target for future treatments, according to groundbreaking research from the University of Cologne published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

The international team, using advanced stem cell technology and gene editing techniques, has demonstrated that among six different variants of tau protein found in the human brain, one particular form—called 1N4R tau—appears to be primarily responsible for mediating the toxic effects that lead to neuronal damage.

While tau protein has long been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, this research pinpoints which specific variant might be driving the cellular damage, potentially opening new avenues for more targeted treatments.

Detective Work in Brain Cells

The research team, led by Dr. Hans Zempel from the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Cologne, employed sophisticated techniques to investigate how different forms of tau behave in human neurons derived from stem cells.

Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, they first created neurons that lacked the tau protein entirely. These “tau knockout” neurons showed mild developmental differences but, crucially, were protected against the damaging effects of amyloid beta oligomers—protein clumps that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This study represents a significant advance in helping us to understand the mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease. By identifying 1N4R tau as a key protein, we have discovered a potential new target for future treatments,” said Dr. Sarah Buchholz, the study’s first author.

The Smoking Gun

When the researchers systematically reintroduced different tau variants into their tau-depleted neurons, they made a striking discovery: only neurons containing the 1N4R tau variant became vulnerable to amyloid beta-induced dysfunction. Other tau variants had minimal impact.

The team found that this 1N4R tau had significantly higher levels of a particular type of phosphorylation—a chemical modification that affects protein function—at a site called serine 262. This phosphorylation appears to prevent the protein from properly attaching to cellular structures called microtubules, instead allowing it to accumulate in areas of the neuron where it’s not normally found.

The researchers demonstrated that when the 1N4R tau variant was present, the neurons showed reduced activity after exposure to amyloid beta oligomers, similar to what happens in Alzheimer’s disease. Neurons lacking tau or containing other tau variants remained relatively protected.

Human Models for Human Disease

This research demonstrates the importance of studying Alzheimer’s disease in human cell models, as the distribution and function of tau variants differ between humans and commonly used research animals like mice.

The researchers utilized human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)—cells that can be generated from skin or blood cells and then transformed into neurons. This approach allowed them to investigate human-specific aspects of Alzheimer’s disease pathology that might not be captured in animal models.

Using live-cell imaging techniques, the team could observe neuronal activity in real-time, seeing how the presence of different tau variants affected the cells’ response to amyloid beta oligomers.

A New Target for Treatment

Current Alzheimer’s therapies focus on reducing amyloid beta levels or broadly targeting all forms of tau protein. This research suggests that more selective approaches targeting the 1N4R tau variant specifically might be more effective and potentially cause fewer side effects.

The identification of the 1N4R tau variant as a key mediator of neuronal dysfunction provides a more precise target for future drug development efforts.

Interestingly, the research showed that eliminating tau protein entirely led to only mild changes in neuronal development and function, suggesting that targeted approaches to reduce 1N4R tau specifically might be well-tolerated.

The Long Road Ahead

Despite this important advance, translating these findings into clinical treatments will require significant additional research. The team notes that further studies are needed to validate these results in appropriate animal models and to develop specific therapeutics that can selectively target the 1N4R tau variant.

For the millions of people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families, this research represents a promising step toward more effective treatments for this devastating condition. By identifying a specific protein variant that appears to drive neuronal dysfunction, scientists now have a more precise target for developing interventions that could potentially slow or halt disease progression.

The research was supported by the Else-Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung, the German Research Foundation, the Koeln Fortune Program, and the Jürgen-Manchot-Stiftung, with additional support from the Alzheimer Forschung Initiative for open access publishing.