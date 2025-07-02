How to Check the ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List



The Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses (ACPDC), Gujarat, has released the provisional merit list for first-year diploma admissions for the academic year 2025. Students who took part in the counselling process can now check their ranks on the official website, acpdc.gujarat.gov.in.

Follow these simple steps to view your merit status:

Go to the official website: acpdc.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on the “First Year” section.

Choose the option “ACPDC 2025 Provisional Merit List for First Year Diploma.”

A PDF file will open showing roll numbers and ranks.

Download and print the list for future reference.

Direct Link to Merit ListCandidates must complete the online fee payment within the given deadline to confirm their seats. Missing this step could lead to losing the seat allotted based on the merit list.This list plays an important role in Gujarat’s diploma admission process, especially for engineering and other professional diploma courses.

Students are advised to visit the official ACPDC website regularly for the latest updates on further admission rounds and important dates.

