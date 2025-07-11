Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and there are still huge savings on cameras on Amazon and competing retailers like Walmart and BH Photo and Video. We expect these deals to end soon but there are some absolute scorchers on offer here. Our best for autofocus, the Sony A7R V is on sale for $3200, a massive $1000 reduction from Amazon’s listing price.

Now is a great time to invest in a new camera with the Perseid meteor shower starting on July 14 and peaking on August 11, so be prepared! We have reviewed most of these models so you can trust that we are only recommending the best cameras. We have a bigger roundup on our Amazon Prime Day hub which has the best current deals across cameras, skywatching gear, drones and entertainment.

Sony Deals

Canon Deals

OM System deals