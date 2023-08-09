Washington, D.C. –

Action Bronson was admittedly high during his new Tiny Desk performance, yet he didn’t let a few minor slip-ups prevent him from putting on a stellar display.

On Tuesday (August 8), NPR shared the New York MC’s five-song set backed by his band, Human Growth Hormone. Delicate and polished in its instrumental execution, the show lasted for almost half an hour because of the Fuck That’s Delicious host’s relaxed approach.

When he began stuttering while rapping on “Terry,” it became apparent that he was quite out of it as he insisted on restarting the song.

“If I don’t do it right, it’s not right,” the Queens rapper said as the band geared up to run it back. “I also want to let you know the edibles just hit and I’ve been pretty good so far. I’ve been holding my shit together.”

Watch Action Bronson’s Tiny Desk performance below:

The chef-turned-rapper has eased into his role as a respected MC in the Hip Hop space who has worked with some of the culture’s most prized figures while also branching out into different creative spaces.

For instance, the Alchemist and Action Bronson have been collaborators in the studio, co-stars on television and accomplished a ton more together over the course of the past decade. Last year, Al saluted AB for his 39th birthday and reflected on their 10 years of genuine friendship in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Man, You snap your fingers and 10 years passes by. A fucken decade. Its crazy because we’ve done a lot, individually & together, and in some ways it feels like we haven’t even started really kicking ass yet,” he wrote. “Bam is a maniac like me. But even more maniac. The amount of things he has approached, tackled & conquered since I’ve known him is actually wild. Not normal.

“We made history together in many ways and laid down our own blueprints for how to succeed simultaneously in multiple fields of entertainment by doing things our way. & u can see, hear & taste the influence everywhere. Now we both got kids , drink seltzer water and listen to talk radio. But aint shit changed we are still maniacs.”

The super producer also hinted at more collaborations between the two, writing: “Stay tuned next year and see. Happy birthday to my brother Bam Bam Baklava @bambambaklava love you fool.”

“You have a way with words to touch the heart. Love you bro,” the Queens MC responded to the love.