Those on campus were advised to ‘run, hide, fight’ as police responded to an active shooter situation near the CDC.

Police in the United States have responded to an active shooting incident on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, that injured one police officer and resulted in the suspect’s death.

In an alert sent on Friday, students were told to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the area close to the nearby Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At 6:43pm local time (22:43 GMT), the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that the shooter had been killed, though it continued to advise staying away from the crime scene.

“There is no ongoing threat to the Emory campus or the surrounding neighborhood,” the police department said in a statement. “The incident involved a single shooter who is now deceased. One law enforcement officer was injured in the course of the response.”

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt in the shooting.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” he said.

Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Continue shelter in place. Police on scene. — EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) August 8, 2025

In a post on the social media platform X, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp decried the shooting, noting it was the second high-profile shooting in the state this week.

On Wednesday, an Army sergeant opened fire at Fort Stewart, an army base in eastern Georgia, injuring five fellow soldiers. No one was killed in the attack, and a suspect, 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, was taken into custody.

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Kemp wrote on X.

“We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center,” he said.

Senator Raphael Warnock, who represents the state of Georgia in the US Congress, also offered his condolences.

“I’m praying for the officer who was injured, and all students and faculty. I am devastated that our community is facing yet another tragedy of gun violence,” he wrote on social media.