New York Gov. Hochul says she’s been briefed
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s been briefed about the situation in Midtown Manhattan, which she described as one involving an “active shooter.”
“I’ve been briefed on an active shooter situation in midtown Manhattan,” she said on X.
She asked New Yorkers and visitors to avoid the area near the building, including 52nd Street, Park Avenue and Third Avenue near the incident.
Mayor Eric Adams: ‘Active shooter investigation in Midtown Manhattan’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on X that there is an active shooter investigation in midtown Manhattan.
“New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now,” Adams wrote. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”
About 345 Park Ave.
Midtown Manhattan’s 345 Park Ave., the location of the reported shooting incident, is the headquarters of the investment firm Blackstone.
The building also hosts the headquarters of the NFL and a Bank of America branch, as well as offices belonging to KPMG.
Blackstone, KPMG, Bank of America and the building’s owner, Rudin Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Police seen stopping and looking inside cars near scene
Officers near the locked-down area of midtown Manhattan on a report of an active shooter have been stopping cars and looking inside, NBC New York reported and video from the station showed.
Video from Lexington Avenue showed a police officer stop a yellow taxi SUV, having the windows be lowered and looking in the driver’s front passenger seat and back seats with flashlight.
FBI responding to New York City shooting
FBI agents were responding to the midtown Manhattan skyscraper shooting, the bureau’s deputy director, Don Bongino, said on X.
“FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents are responding to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan,” he said.
Police at scene keeping people back, tell NBC New York ‘active shooter scene’
An NBC New York reporter on the scene said on the air that police were keeping reporters and others back from the scene.
“We’re just one block shy of 52nd Street, and that’s because police are keeping people pretty far back, telling me that this is an active shooter scene,” reporter Ida Siegal said on air.
During the report, police yelled and warned the crew and others to move even farther back.
One police officer and one civilian shot, sources say
At least one police officer and one civilian have been shot this evening inside 345 Park Ave., two senior New York City officials told NBC News.
Their conditions are unknown.
NYPD warns people to avoid area
The New York Police Department shortly before 7 p.m. warned people to avoid the area because of police activity.
“Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD’s X account said.
The city’s official emergency notification system issued a similar advisory.
Active shooting incident reported on Park Avenue
An active shooting incident was reported in New York City tonight.
At least one person, possibly a police officer, was shot at 345 Park Ave., which is home to several multinational companies, two senior New York City law enforcement officials told NBC News.