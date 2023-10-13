After 22 months of hearings, regulator approvals, and legal battles, Microsoft has finally acquired Activision Blizzard in a mammoth $69 billion deal. Now that work can begin on folding Activision Blizzard properly into the Microsoft and Xbox family, longtime CEO Bobby Kotick has confirmed that he’ll remain in that role until the end of 2023 and will report to Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer in his remaining months at the company.

“Phil has asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him, and we have agreed that I will do that through the end of 2023,” Kotick wrote in a letter sent to Activision Blizzard employees. “We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Activision Blizzard King Joins Xbox – Official Trailer

Kotick has served as CEO of Activision from 1991 to 2008, and after the merger of Activision and Vivendi Games which he helped engineer, he has carried on as CEO of Activision Blizzard. While Kotick’s tenure at Activision Blizzard saw the company enjoy blockbuster records with heavyweight IPs like Call of Duty and Candy Crush, it has also been marked by numerous scandals and controversies.

There have been several allegations regarding his culpability in failing to respond to an alleged culture of harassment and abuse at Activision Blizzard, although the company later claimed an investigation found “no evidence” of harassment being ignored by management.

It’s reported that Kotick’s golden parachute will see him receive a $400 million pay package as part of his upcoming exit. Most of the payout revolves around the millions of company shares that Kotick holds, which will be sold to Microsoft for $95 each, and he is also entitled to a substantial severance payment.