Actor Haley Joel Osment was charged with misdemeanor counts of being under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine after his arrest in California this month, the Mono County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Osment, 37, who played a boy who can see ghosts in the 1999 film “The Sixth Sense” and other roles later in life, was arrested April 8 at Mammoth Mountain.

He is due in court on July 7, the district attorney’s office said.

Online criminal court records are not available in Mono County, and it was not clear whether Osment had an attorney in the case who could speak on his behalf Thursday night.

The district attorney’s statement about charges did not detail the allegations.

The celebrity news website TMZ reported that Osment was arrested at the Magic Mountain ski resort after someone reported an intoxicated person and after ski patrol investigated.

He is charged with one count of disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol in public and one count of possession of cocaine, the district attorney’s office said.