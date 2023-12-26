Casey Kramer, an actress and the oldest daughter of late producer-director Stanley Kramer, died on Christmas Eve of natural causes at her home in Chicago, her sister Kat Kramer announced. She was 67.

A longtime member of The Actors Studio, Casey Kramer made her big-screen debut in the Dick Van Dyke-starring The Runner Stumbles (1979), directed by her dad.

She went on to appear on television on Falcon Crest, Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, Southland, Behind the Candelabra, Transparent and Baskets and in the recent films Mississippi Requiem (2018) and Darkness in Tenement 45 (2020).

She also was active in Los Angeles theater as an actress and director.

Casey Lise Kramer was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 1955. Her mother was the late Anne Pearce, a writer and film executive who was Stanley’s second wife. They were married from 1950 until their 1963 divorce.

Stanley Kramer, the nine-time Oscar nominee and Irving Thalberg award recipient known for such acclaimed films as High Noon, The Caine Mutiny and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Pearce both died in 2001.

In addition to Kat, survivors include another sister (and fellow producer), Jennifer, and her stepmother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer. Her brother, Lawrence, the oldest of Stanley’s children, died in 2010.