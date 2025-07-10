The winners for the AD and Biogas Industry Awards 2025 have now been revealed at a lavish ceremony hosted by Rory Bremner at the Birmingham National Conference Centre on Wednesday night, 9 July.

Run by the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) and the World Biogas Association (WBA), the Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the global anaerobic digestion (AD) and biogas sector across 11 categories. A lifetime achievement award was also presented to Brian Cox, of the Bioenergy Association of New Zealand, for his services towards the development of bioenergy in that country.

The Awards ceremony – seemingly the biggest to date in the history of the event – was held in the evening of Day 1 of the World Biogas Summit and Expo tradeshow taking place at the nearby NEC, also organised by ADBA and WBA. The tradeshow was also breaking records in terms of both exhibitors and delegates, with over 3,500 visitors registered.

“Many congratulations to all the winners and highly commended of the 2025 AD & Biogas Industry Awards competition”, said Chris Huhne, Chair of ADBA. “This year’s record number of entries has reflected the growth and buoyancy of the sector worldwide and presented our jury – whom we thank for their dedication – with the difficult task of selecting winners among excellent submissions; to the point that they selected joint winners in three categories: AD Rising Star, Research and Innovation and Best Biogas Plant Under 1Mwe equivalent. It is worth noting that this is a set of categories which promises a great future for the global biogas industry.”

“We were delighted to see so many entries from overseas being rewarded this year,”, added Charlotte Morton OBE, WBA Chief Executive. “no more so than with the Life Achievement Award being presented to Brian Cox from the Bioenergy Association of New Zealand. For over 30 years, Brian has been a driving force behind the growth of bioenergy in his country – guiding the sector through uncertainty, elevating its voice in national conversations and inspiring countless others along the way. No doubt all of our winners and highly commended will be among those who have benefited from the impact he has made through his unwavering belief in a sustainable future. Congratulations to him and to all of our winners, and thank you to our judges and all other entrants to this year’s competition. Better luck next time! And keep up the good work.”

Winners and Highly Commended entries are:

1. Health, Safety and Wellbeing

WINNER – Green Gas Solutions, SGN Commercial Services — ‘MEDAL’ Programme to Enhance Our Health, Safety and Wellbeing Protocols

2. Women in Biogas

Award supported by Hexagon Agility

WINNER – Leidiane Ferronato Mariani, Amplum Biogás

Highly Commended – Benly Liliana Ramirez Higareda, Consejo Nacional de Biogas AC

3. AD Hero of the Year

Award supported by Future Biogas

WINNER – Ecogas New Zealand

4. Best AD/Biogas Support

WINNER – BioContractors Ltd — Helping Clients Reduce Costs and Maintain Energy Production Continuity

5. Net Zero Circular Solutions

Award supported by SGN Green Gas Solutions

WINNER – Comhairle nan Eilean Siar – A Role for Renewables in AD and Waste Management

6. Education Campaign of the Year

WINNER – European Commission – Promoting Biomethane through the Power of Video

7. Best biogas plant below 1 Mwe-equivalent

JOINT WINNERS –

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) — The Creed Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF), UK

Jemena — Malabar Biomethane Injection Plant, Australia

8. Best biogas plant above 1Mwe-equivalent

Award supported by Tem Energy

WINNER – Entsorga Italia Spa — Composting and Anaerobic Digestion Plant ‘Le Cortine’, Italy

Highly Commended – Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd — Eco’s AD Piddlehinton Facility, UK

9. Micro-AD Initiative

WINNER – BioTreasure — A Pioneering Start-up in Yemen

Highly Commended – Aerosan — 8 Micro ADs on Public Toilets in Nepal

10. AD Rising Star

Award supported by TEDOM

JOINT WINNERS –

Chinelum Dilivio Boma, Royal Renewable Energy Cameroon

Ekas Barara, LR Energy

11. Research & Innovation

JOINT WINNERS –

CPL / Puragen — High-Sulfur Spent Carbon Reactivation for the Biogas and Biomethane Industry

Wales & West Utilities — Maximising Biomethane Capacity via Smart Pressure Controls

Lifetime Achievement: Brian Cox, Bioenergy Association New Zealand, for his services to the development of bioenergy in New Zealand.