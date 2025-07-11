Image: Supplied

AD Ports Group has launched operations of its Central Asian logistics joint venture, GulfLink, in partnership with KTZ Express, the freight arm of Kazakhstan Railways.

GulfLink is jointly owned by AD Ports Group (51 per cent) and KTZ Express (49 per cent), the multimodal transport and logistics subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The venture is designed to support trade flows across the region by developing international transport corridors and boosting Kazakhstan’s role in the global logistics system.

Key link to AD Ports Group’s strategy for the Middle Corridor route

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations for our GulfLink joint venture with KTZ Express in Kazakhstan, one of Central Asia’s fastest growing economies, and a key link in our strategy to upgrade the Middle Corridor route,” said Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, regional CEO of AD Ports Group.

“This initiative will help turn the corridor into a major East-West trade artery linking consumers and manufacturers in Asia and Europe.”

The new venture offers cargo connectivity from Central Asia through Pakistan, Türkiye, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

GulfLink aims to provide more resilient and efficient supply chains for regional and international customers.

Damir Kozhakhmetov, general director and chairman of the Management Board at KTZ Express, called GulfLink “a bold, value-enhancing joint venture” that would provide “a new level of unique, end-to-end connectivity for Kazakhstan regionally and globally”.

Kazakhstan, where approximately 70 per cent of freight moves by rail, plays a pivotal role in regional logistics. KTZ, with 16,000km of rail lines, is one of Central Asia’s largest and most strategic state-owned enterprises.

Kamal Huseynov, CEO of GulfLink, said the new entity will bring value to customers through innovation and the integration of logistics resources from both parent companies.

GulfLink will play a crucial role

GulfLink is also expected to play a key role in reviving the Middle Corridor, a strategic East-West trade link connecting China and Europe through Central Asia.

AD Ports Group has pledged investments of over $775m in Kazakhstan and is working on several initiatives including a grain terminal and a multipurpose terminal at Kuryk Port.

The group’s growing Central Asian logistics network complements its maritime and port assets in Türkiye and Pakistan, as it continues to position itself as a global trade enabler across key emerging corridors.