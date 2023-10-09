ADAM Collard has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Laura Woods – by sharing his first picture with her.

The Love Island lothario, 27, has been secretly dating the TNT sports presenter, 36, for a few months, but only went Instagram official today.

4 Adam Collard has confirmed his romance with Laura Woods Credit: Instagram

4 Laura has been teasing their romance Credit: Instagram

Sharing a picture of himself smiling, while Laura kisses his head Adam wrote: “Alright x”

The Sun first told how they were seeing each other last month as they enjoyed a series of low key dates together.

They then headed for a romantic break in Cornwall and teased fans with glimpses of their trip.

Laura even gave at sneaky look at Adam in one photo, writing: “Great company recommended too.”

Read More on Adam Collard

And over the weekend Adam was on hand to watch Laura as she took on presenting duties at St James’ Park for the Newcastle game.

In July, Laura revealed she had started dating again following the breakdown of her eight-year relationship with England rugby player Alex Corbisiero.

She said of the split: “It was my decision — it was the right one and I’ve never regretted it.

“We’d lived in each other’s pockets and breaking up with him felt like coming up for air. I am single but I’m also dating.”

Adam, from Newcastle, first appeared on ITV2 show Love Island in 2018 when he met Zara McDermott, 26. The pair split after eight months.

Adam joined the show again last year and paired up with paramedic Paige Thorne but they broke up after two months when he was pictured getting close to other women.

He most recently dated Lottie Moss after taking part in Celebs Go Dating – but it was tumultuous and very brief fling.

4 The pair enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall together Credit: Instagram