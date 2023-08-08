Comedian Adam Devine recently shared his thoughts on why Hollywood isn’t making more comedy films these days, and he puts the blame on Marvel and superhero movies. He believes that those kinds of films have killed audiences’ interest in comedy movies.

Devine recently appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, and when asked about why we don’t see Hollywood greenlighting as many comedies as they used to, the actor said:

“My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that. So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’”

The actor/comedian went on to say that he believes Marvel movies have pretty much become the new standard for comedy with how all the films incorporate a decent amount of humor. He said:

“They still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy… Every studio used to put out several comedies a year, and there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like 6 or 7. It’s crazy.”

You know, it is pretty crazy that we don’t see more comedies getting made for the big screen these days! I haven’t really thought of that, but he’s right! There were so many more comedies being released in theaters! Some of the points he makes may be valid, but I don’t think all the blame is on Marvel.

I’d say streaming services are the biggest reason why we aren’t seeing comedies on the big screen. Most of the comedy films being made are going straight to streaming these days. regardless of what’s causing it, it’s sad that we aren’t seeing more comedies released in theaters anymore, and I don’t think it will ever go back to the way it used to be.

What do you all think?