Adam Peaty has announced his intention to compete in a fourth Olympics after the IOC confirmed the addition of the 50-metre breaststroke for the Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The 30-year-old Brit had previously stopped short of confirming his participation, but the inclusion of the event in which he is the reining world record holder has seen him commit to another Olympic cycle.

Peaty set the men’s 50-metre breaststroke world record in 2017 by recording a time of 25.95 seconds at the world championships in Budapest.

“50m sprint events have just been added to @la28games which confirms my attempt to be at my fourth Olympic Games,” Peaty wrote in a post on Instagram.

“This is the best result for our incredible sport and will allow more people to be part of it and stay in it much longer. Thank you @world_aquatics for this amazing decision.

“I’ve got a good feeling about these next three years.”

The six-time Olympic medallist won gold at the 2016 and 2020 Games in the 100-metre breaststroke, but fell just 0.02 seconds short of making it three in a row in Paris as he was pipped to glory by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi.

Peaty also holds the world record for the 100-metre breaststroke, setting a time of 56.88 seconds at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.