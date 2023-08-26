Following the passing of television icon Bob Barker, Adam Sandler paid tribute to The Price Is Right host and remembered their iconic Happy Gilmore scene that saw Barker fight the comedian.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with,” said Sandler of Barker. “Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Check out other tributes to Bob Barker, including one from The Price Is Right host Drew Carey below.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

CBS also released a statement paying tribute to Barker, which can be seen below.

“We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”