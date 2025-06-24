The Adani Annual General Meeting for FY26 started on Tuesday with billionaire Gautam Adani paying his respect to the armed forces for the Operation Sindoor conducted by India.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting, Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Tuesday said it has successfully secured $1 billion financing through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) that runs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

For quarter ending March 2025, Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises reported a 752% year-on-year (YoY) surge in profit to Rs 3,845 crore, compared to Rs 451 crore in the same period last year. The sharp increase in profit was primarily driven by an exceptional gain of Rs 3,286 crore. Revenue from operations declined 8% YoY to Rs 26,966 crore during the reporting period.

Adani 2024 AGM key announcements:

In FY25 AGM, Gautam Adani cleared air around the Hindenburg report that $150 billion meltdown in shares by saying that the claims were designed to defame the conglomerate. The billionaire said that the report’s aim was to maximum damage and erode market value of the company.

The company announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore to cover the next two years of debt repayment. The conglomerate also said that their spending on infrastructure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20- 25% and reach a cumulative spend of $2.5 trillion.