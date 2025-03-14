Ultra-processed food is thought to encourage overeating Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

People consume fewer calories when eating high-protein ultra-processed foods than when eating other ultra-processed products. But they still tend to overeat, suggesting highly processed, protein-enriched snacks should only be consumed in moderation.

Numerous studies have shown ultra-processed foods are linked with a greater risk of developing obesity, type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. It isn’t clear why that is, but one explanation is that these products encourage people to overeat, potentially because they are high in fats and sugar, or because they are less filling.