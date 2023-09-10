Topless Tyson Fury tries to get Francis Ngannou to take shirt off
Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 tonight.
Adesanya regained the title in April by knocking out his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, five months after the Brazilian took the belt from Adesanya. The Nigerian-New Zealander will look to get his second run as champion off to a good start tonight, as he fights Strickland in Sydney.
While Adesanya, 34, has proven divisive among fans, American Strickland has courted greater controversy in recent years. The 32-year-old claimed in 2021 that he would like to ‘kill’ an opponent in the ring one day, but it has not stopped him from getting the greater share of cheers in Australia this week.
While he will be the apparent fan favourite at UFC 293, Adesanya is the betting favourite, with his counter-striking expected to be too slick for the game but limited Strickland.
Follow live updates from the UFC 293 main event and under card, below.
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Adesanya with a good right cross. Strickland’s own right hand partially lands.
Adesanya kicks low. OH! Hard one-two by Strickland.
The challenger checks a leg kick and lands a jab. Nice.
Oh! Good head movement from Strickland to set up a clean left hook! Another good moment for the American.
Adesanya loads up on a right hook, but it’s not quite there.
Another solid jab by Strickland, who might have stolen another round, you know… It was a very close frame, but Strickland landed the more damaging shots.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:17
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
The pattern of the fight continues, with Strickland edging forward all the time.
Adesanya switches stances back and forth, while circling to his left.
Neither middleweight is landing much right now. Adesanya flicks out a front kick to the body, but it doesn’t land clean.
Now Adesanya comes forward and increases his output, but Strickland is doing a decent job at covering up and blocking.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:14
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Hard, step-in cross to the body by Adesanya. Strickland with a stinging jab.
Strickland wings a hook but just misses. Body kick by Adesanya. He’s switching stances as he moves out of Strickland’s striking range.
The champion looks much more relaxed now. He’s feinting in quite a playful manner.
A good round for Adesanya.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:11
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Strickland was so aggressive in seeking the finish in that last round. He was really accurate with his ground and pound, and also with the strikes he threw once Adesanya had stood back up; Strickland just couldn’t quite find the blow to finish the fight.
Adesanya is still on the back foot in this second round, but he looks lucid. He’s trying to stay calm.
Adesanya pops a cross to the body. Overall, though, Strickland is maintaining range really well; he’ll move in but refrain from committing fully. He’s not quite there for Adesanya’s shots.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:09
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Adesanya span off balance, and his legs collapsed underneath him.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:06
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Adesanya has stayed southpaw for a while now. Strong jab lands for Strickland.
Hard low kick by Adesanya, and another. One more. He circles away as Strickland marches forward.
Adesanya is happy to take a largely patient approach so far. You know he’dlove Strickland to open up, though, and allow some counters.
And there they are: a couple of nice counter jabs by the champion, just when Strickland thinks he has Adesanya where he wants him.
Adesanya covers up to block a one-two. He throws a head kick, but it’s not quite there.
OH!!!! STRICKLAND DROPS ADESANYA WITH A HARD RIGHT CROSS! WHAT ON EARTH?! HE POURS ON PUNCHES!!
ADESANYA IS ABLE TO GET BACK TO HIS FEET, BUT BARELY! STRICKLAND STEALS THE ROUND!
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:05
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Both men stand orthodox. Strickland presses forward and catches a body kick. He checks a low kick.
Adesanya lands a grazing body kick now, as Strickland keeps him close to the fence. Low kick by the challenger.
Adesanya tries a cross, but it’s just out of range. Lots of feints from the champion as usual. Strickland bites on one and backs up, but then he comes forward and lands a low kick.
Adesanya switches stances back and forth.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 05:02
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Here we go! No touch of gloves!
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 04:59
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Now Adesanya makes his way to the ring.
The Nigerian-New Zealander, 34, has a pro record of 24-2 – 16 KO/TKOs; 0 submissions; 8 decision wins.
One of his losses came via TKO, and the other was a decision loss to then-light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in 2021.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 04:57
UFC 293 LIVE: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Strickland is making his walk.
The 32-year-old American looks a little nervous, but he often does, in all honesty.
He brings a 27-5 professional record into this one – 11 KO/TKOs; 4 submissions; 12 decision wins.
Two of his losses have come via KO/TKO; three have come via decision.
Alex Pattle10 September 2023 04:52