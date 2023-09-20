Sept. 20, 2023 – Medication errors among children who take drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, reported to U.S. poison control centers increased by nearly 300% over a 22-year period, a new study published in the journal Pediatrics has found.

The dramatic jump is likely due to a rise in prescriptions for ADHD medications for children. In 2019, nearly 10% of children in the United States had been diagnosed with ADHD, and some 3.3 million – or about 5% of all children in the country – had received a prescription for an ADHD medication, according to the study authors.

“Because therapeutic errors are preventable, more attention should be given to patient and caregiver education and development of improved child-resistant medication dispensing and tracking systems,” the authors wrote.

The investigators analyzed data from the National Poison Data System from 2000 through 2021 for therapeutic errors linked to ADHD medication among patients younger than 20.

“As medicine changes, it’s nice to look back at some of these things and see how some of these problems have changed,” said Natalie I. Rine, PharmD, a co-author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.