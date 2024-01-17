



Adidas might not be the first brand you think of when you think of hiking and outdoor gear, but the brand’s Terrex line should be on your radar. Founded in 2011, the Terrex line continues the brand’s surprisingly long history in outdoor gear. Adidas’ outdoor footwear dates back to at least the 1970s, when the German brand developed hiking boots for Italian climber Reinhold Messner’s Everest expeditions.

Typically $220, REI is currently offering the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 for nearly $60 off. The Free Hiker combines a streetwise sneaker look with technical details for conquering tricky terrain, and it’s backed by more than 500 five-star reviews. The deal specifically applies to the Wonder Steel/Grey Three/Orange colorway, which is actually discontinued. That means that once these shoes are gone, they’re gone for good. Fortunately, the shoes are available in a full run of sizes at the moment, from 8 to 13, including half sizes.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex 2.0 Hiking Shoes, $161 (was $220) at REI

At full price, the Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 is on the expensive end of the Free Hiker collection, but it packs in features that more affordable Terrex shoes don’t have. Most notably, the Free Hiker utilizes a Gore-Tex lining, widely considered the gold standard for waterproof but breathable fabric technology. That means you can step through a creek to get to the other side of the trail without worry, and sudden showers won’t ruin your hike. The mid-ankle style also offers more support and protection than lower-cut styles, and there’s a grippy rubber outsole made from Continental Rubber, a trusted car and bicycle tire brand.

Adidas also borrowed tech from its running shoe division when designing these shoes. The midsole notably features the distinctive puffy Boost foam, which offers bouncy cushioning designed to improve energy return on each step.

Shoppers were impressed with these shoes as a winter hiking option, with one writing that they’re a “great shoe for hiking and rain/snow proof…” and another noting that they “wore them on a hike in the snow in a warm sock and they felt very good and comfortable on my feet.” Another reviewer noted that they can handle anything an avid hiker might throw at it, writing, “perfect to hike any terrain.”

Many shoppers cited comfort as a key appeal of these shoes, with one writing that they “Love the style and comfort,” and another saying that the shoes are “more comfortable than normal boots.”

If you’re looking for an all-terrain, year-round hiking sneaker, consider picking up the Terrex Free Hiker at a sharply discounted price.