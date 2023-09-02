Adidas unveils resident Web3 artists, Mutant Ape sells for 500 ETH and more…

The Adidas /// Studio, also known as the Triple Stripes Studio, has launched a Web3-based digital artist in residency program to showcase and support budding creators in the NFT space.

The program was announced on Aug. 31, and it will officially launch on Sept. 4 via a series of online and in-person events that will run until Sept. 11.

INTRODUCING: RESIDENCY BY ADIDAS The adidas /// studio is proud to announce the global launch of “RESIDENCY by adidas” – the brand’s first digital artist-in-residence program! pic.twitter.com/He0LAEUzQA — ALTS by adidas (@altsbyadidas) August 31, 2023

According to the program’s website, the aim is to collaborate with up-and-coming artists and provide a “creative pathway for digital artists to further connect with the brand and their passionate community of collectors and connoisseurs.”

Adra Kandil, also known as Dearnostalgia and Moto (Monkeemoto) have been unveiled as the first two resident artists of the program, and things will kick off with the sale of two open edition and two limited edition NFT art sales on Sept. 6.

Dearnostalgia utilizes a blend of photography, typography and digital montages to create their work, while Moto’s work revolves around digital illustrations, fashion, landscapes and gaming.

Dearnostalgia and Moto’s NFT art. Source: Adidas

The open edition NFTs will be sold for 0.03 Ether (ETH) a pop, or $49 at current prices, while the limited editions will go for 0.15 ETH, or $245.

The Triple Stripes Studio is affiliated with Adidas’ Web3 unit ALTS by Adidas and was launched in January to support the German sportswear giant’s Web3 initiatives.

Yuga Labs gears up to launch new game in Otherside

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs announced on Aug. 31 that it will be rolling out the open beta for its upcoming Otherside metaverse-based Legends of the Mara (LoTM) later this month.

Next month we release the open beta for LoTM — and there’s much more to come. We’ve partnered with @farawaygg and are building a major expansion in Unity. But we want to get an early version in the community’s hands now so you can play and provide feedback while we keep building. https://t.co/g97MF6f3m8 — Othersidemeta (@OthersideMeta) August 30, 2023

LoTM will expand on the lore behind Otherside by introducing a new foe to the metaverse dubbed “The Shattered,” while also providing more background on the existing NFT Koda characters.

Despite Otherside being a 3D virtual world, Yuga has described LoTM as a collection-based 2D strategy game, which offers users a chance to utilize their virtual land plots to earn rewards and new NFTs.

The firm also stated the game will evolve over the coming months as it works towards a full launch.

Mutant Ape fetches 500 ETH despite downtrend

In other Yuga-related news, a Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT sold for a whopping 500 ETH ($817,000) on Sept.1.

Related: Coinbase CEO reveals top 10 crypto ideas he’s urging devs to work on

The NFT in question is MAYC NFT #30002, which is the only token in the collection to have the Mega Zombie trait. It was snapped up by NFT whale and Taiwanese music celebrity Jeffrey Huang, also known as MachiBigBrother.

Despite its rarity, it certainly marks an eye-watering sale given that Yuga Labs’ NFTprojects have been facing significant downturns in 2023, with the MAYC floor price currently sitting at around 5.2 ETH ($8,500).

MAYC NFT #30002

NFL All Day NFT trading surges 570%

According to data from CryptoSlam, the NFT trading volume for Dapper Labs’ NFL All Day project has surged 570% over the past seven days.

That 570% increase marks the biggest trading volume increase out of any of the top 20 highest-selling NFT projects over the past week, with roughly $976,000 worth of NFL ALL Day NFTs changing hands.

While it is hard to pinpoint a specific reason for that significant uptick in interest, the next NFL season is about to kick off on Sept. 7, while NFL All Day also recently introduced a novel new feature for its tokenized player highlight NFTs.

On Aug. 26, the project unveiled “dynamic” NFTs that gradually update or evolve to showcase the player’s best highlights of the new season, adding an extra layer or interactivity with the tokens.

NEW FOR THE 2023 SEASON Your favorite NFL player is ready to take the league by storm – and this year, you can share in the glory. Introducing dynamic player Moments. ➡️ https://t.co/5TdRdgIn2J — NFL ALL DAY (@NFLALLDAY) August 25, 2023

Other Nifty News

Lufthansa, one of the largest airline groups in Europe, has launched its NFT loyalty program on the Polygon Network. The program will allow passengers to turn their trips into NFTs that can unlock rewards, such as miles and business lounge vouchers.

TinyTap, an ed-tech subsidiary of Web3 developer Animoca Brands, announced on Aug. 30 the integration of new artificial intelligence NFT tools aimed at educators and parents.

Magazine: NFT Collector: Giant Swan’s gothic VR dreamscapes… royalty nightmare on OpenSea