Adin Ross’ latest claims that he will soon feature Kim Jong Un on his stream have left fans dumbfounded.

Kick streamer Adin Ross is known for his antics by his fans. The streamer is known for being best friends with commentator Andrew Tate. Moreover, he also often features a variety of different guests on his streams. Over the past few weeks, Adin has been spending time training in boxing. However, his most recent claims are that he will feature Kim Jong Un on his stream soon have further created a buzz among his fans. While some are making fun of Adin others are simply dumbfounded over how he will manage to get the elusive and notorious leader of North Korea on his Kick stream.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Adin Ross claims Kim Jong Un is coming on his stream

Clips of Adin claiming he is set to feature Kim Jong Un on his stream are going viral on Twitter. “I’m going to be doing desktop streams throughout the week but I have Kim Jong Un coming on stream,” he says in his wild claims.

He further claims that the North Korean leader will be on stream “in the next 48 hours.” In another clip the 22-year-old is seen traveling by a car, he says, “The day after we got Kim Jong Un on stream.”

Adin does not clarify if he is indeed talking about the Supreme Leader of North Korea in the clips. There is a possibility that the Kick star might just be trolling his fans and would show up on stream with a Kim Jong look alike. However, his claims have sure created a lot of buzz.

Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fans react to Adin’s claims

Some fans thought Adin’s claims were simply a joke. Most were in utter disbelief of the streamer’s claims.

“People replying to this actually need to be studied in a lab people think F**KING KIM JONG UN is going to be on ADIN ROSS’ stream LMFOAJASOSJSOOAOA,” one fan stated.

“You are all taking the most obvious bait I’ve ever seen,” a second fan commented.

“Kim Jong Un wouldn’t really meet with Adin Ross of all f**king people, right? Do y’all really think the dictator of North Korea would hop on a STREAM? Furthermore, I guarantee that Kim Jong Un doesn’t even know who Adin Ross is” a third person expressed.

“There’s no f**king way the govt is letting Kim Jong Un on ADIN ROSS stream to taunt and provoke him……is he really playing with nuclear war rn… There is no way, I don’t believe it,” another person expressed.

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted a thirst-trap TikTok showing her enviable figure post-weight loss. The rapper also showed us some of her scintillating twerks on stream.

While most fans were crushing over Megan after watching the TikTok, Adin was unaffected. He had something else on his mind. The young streamer went as far as to comment, “We don’t care. Free Tory.”

Adin was referring to rapper Tory Lanez‘s recent sentencing of 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in a 2020 incident.