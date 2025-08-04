LOCATION : ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates START TIME [DATE & TIME]: 3 November 2025: 10AM – 6PM END TIME [DATE & TIME]: 6 November 2025: 10AM – 5PM

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November 2025.

As global energy demand rises, ADIPEC addresses a dual imperative – building resilience in today’s systems and scaling intelligent solutions to enable the system-wide transformation required to accelerate inclusive global progress.

Under the theme Energy. Intelligence. Impact., ADIPEC will unite industries, investors, innovators and technologists to turn dialogue into delivery, where solutions are showcased, decisions are made and collaborations are catalysed to drive system-wide transformation and unlock long-term value.

The ADIPEC Conferences will feature 1,800+ diverse voices over 380+ sessions across 12 conference programmes. The conferences will turn dialogue into delivery, showcasing solutions and catalysing collaborations that drive measurable impact at speed and scale.

Spanning 17 exhibition halls, the ADIPEC Exhibition will host over 2,250 exhibitors representing the entire global energy ecosystem. This includes 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 dedicated country pavilions, four specialised industry zones focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics and artificial intelligence.

ADIPEC expects over 205,000 attendees, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, innovation and progress.

For more information, visit www.adipec.com.