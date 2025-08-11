This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with Adler & Allan.

Leading environmental services provider Adler & Allan has acquired engineering and environmental services group, E&E Group. According to the group, the acquisition significantly enhances Adler & Allan’s comprehensive environmental services offering, expands its nationwide operational footprint, and increases its exposure to blue chip customers across multiple industrial sectors.

E&E Group was formed in 2023 through the merger of Marlin Environmental Services and Yellowstone Environmental Solutions, following a 12-year collaborative partnership. Today, E&E Group operates across multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive suite of services including bespoke engineering and maintenance, hazardous and non-hazardous waste services, and specialist environmental services.

Dan Coen, CEO, E&E Group, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Adler & Allan Group. The extent of Adler & Allan’s service range, combined with E&E Group’s UK presence presents an excellent opportunity to broaden our offer to both new and existing customers, whilst further strengthening Adler & Allan’s leading position in the integrated environmental services market.”

Adler & Allan are on a mission to seamlessly integrate environmental services, making it easier for customers to access the comprehensive solutions they need. With an unmatched blend of environmental consulting and infrastructure lifecycle management expertise, and an award-winning pollution response capability, the acquisition of E&E Group reinforces Adler & Allan’s strong market presence as a leading provider of integrated environmental solutions across a broad range of UK industrial sectors.

Jason Clay, Managing Director of Adler & Allan’s Environmental Division, said: “Driven by our purpose of creating better environmental outcomes, welcoming E&E Group into the Adler & Allan family represents another tangible step towards realising our plan to further strengthen our market leading package of integrated environmental solutions and enhancing customer value”.

Adler & Allan, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, remains committed to pursuing an acquisition-focused strategy, integrating highly specialised environmental services in support of customers across the UK and beyond.

Henrik Pedersen, CEO of Adler & Allan, commented, “This acquisition marks another key milestone in our ambitious growth strategy to create a unified suite of environmental services across the UK and internationally. We’re excited to welcome E&E Group to the Adler & Allan family.”

This acquisition follows the announcement that urban drainage modelling consultancy, RES Environmental joined the Adler & Allan Group in July 2025.

The Adler & Allan Group is backed by Goldman Sachs.

For more information about Adler & Allan, please visit www.adlerandallan.co.uk or contact Matthew Hanson, Head of Marketing: Matt.Hanson@adlerandallan.co.uk.