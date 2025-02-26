BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed’s murder conviction will remain in place after Baltimore City prosecutors withdrew a motion to vacate the conviction Tuesday.

The motion contained “false and misleading statements and unsubstantiated conclusions” that prosecutors allegedly failed to turn over evidence favorable to the defense at trial, known as a Brady violation, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said.

“As prosecutors, our duty is to seek justice and ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted transparently, accurately, and fairly,” Bates said. “I did not make this decision lightly, but it is necessary to preserve the credibility of our office and maintain public trust in the justice system.”

Syed, now 43, was back in court Wednesday morning for a hearing where a judge will consider a reduced sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after being convicted of killing his high school ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999.

The case became famous when it was featured on the first season of the “Serial” podcast in 2014.

Bates told “NBC Nightly News” in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he did not base his decision on whether Syed was guilty or not.

“One of the things I would say is that we stand behind the jury’s verdict,” he said, noting that based on the evidence, he would “no doubt” bring the case against Syed again today.

Syed was freed in October 2022 after a Baltimore judge vacated the conviction at the urging of prosecutors. But that conviction was reinstated by the state appeals court over problems with notifying Lee’s family of the hearing. Since then, Syed’s attorneys have been trying to get the conviction overturned and are also seeking to have the sentence reduced.

“There is no need to guess whether Mr. Syed can lead a law-abiding life because he has been doing just that for over two years,” Syed’s attorneys wrote in a motion seeking a reduction of sentence.

Witnesses speak out ahead of judge’s decision

Yusuf Syed told the court that his brother always supported him and believed in him.

“He was always there,” he said, fighting back tears. “He taught me to keep going. If there is anything that I accomplished in my life it’s because he was supporting me.”

Other witnesses said Syed was devoted to his family, did his best to help others and never got in trouble in prison.

“He’s one of the most important people to me,” said Eric Simmons, who was incarcerated with Syed. “He’s like a brother to me.”

Willie Hamilton, who also met Syed while they were incarcerated, recalled how he guided him.

“It was never like a student and teacher, it was like a friend giving you advice,” he told the court.

Dr. Anita Boss, a Virginia-based psychologist, did a risk assessment for Syed and said he was connected to family and devoted to religion.

Lee’s family opposes a reduction in sentence. Her brother, Young Lee, said her death devastated him and caused him to become closed off.

“Syed took away my ability to be an uncle,” he said through tears. “I always dreamed of being an uncle to her kids, and spoil them. I don’t have a chance to see my sister walk down the aisle. He took that away from me.”

Attorney David Sanford, who represents the family, said Lee’s murder caused a lot of pain. He asked the court to tune out any outside noise while making its decision.

Youn Wha Kim, Lee’s mother, recalled how her world collapsed when her daughter was killed.

“I was living in a prison without bars while Syed was living in a prison with bars,” she said in a statement read by a translator. “I had no will to live.”

Following witness statements, Syed addressed the court.

“I want to express my gratitude to the court for holding this hearing and allowing me to speak. I was fortunate to have a mentor to guide me through those years and maintain a strong bond with my family,” he said.

He said he is active in his religious community and has been married for five years. “I humbly request to remain free and build a meaningful life,” he said, crying.

Judge Jennifer Schiffer concluded Wednesday’s hearing by acknowledging that Syed was given a second chance and has shown progress.

“But everyone needs to remember that Hae Min Lee never had the chance,” the judge said. “They are the true victims in this case.”

Syed and Lee had turbulent relationship before her death

Syed and Lee both attended Woodlawn High School and had dated, broken up, reunited and broken up again in a relationship an appeals court described as turbulent.

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999, and her strangled body was found buried in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park the following month.

Syed was arrested and charged in her killing. A first trial ended in a mistrial, but in a second in 2000 a jury convicted Syed of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment.

Advocates for Syed argued that the evidence used to convict him was unreliable and that police ignored leads pointing to other potential suspects.

There’s been a long history of court decisions in the case.

A circuit judge overturned Syed’s conviction in 2016 and ordered a new trial, but the state’s appeals court reinstated the conviction in 2019.

In October 2022, a judge vacated Syed’s conviction for a second time, and Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she was dropping the charges against him. Mosby, who lost re-election that year, said at the time that new DNA evidence supported his innocence.

Maryland’s appeals court in March 2023 reinstated the conviction, ruling that officials failed to provide sufficient notice for Lee’s family to attend the hearing. Syed was allowed to remain free as more proceedings were held.

An attorney for Mosby on Tuesday said that Mosby stands by the work of her office.

Chloe Atkins reported from Baltimore, Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.