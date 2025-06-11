ADNOC Gas has taken a final investment decision (FID) and awarded $5bn in contracts for the first phase of its Rich Gas Development (RGD) project, marking the company’s largest-ever capital investment to date.

The contracts cover the expansion of processing units to boost throughput and operational efficiency across four key ADNOC Gas facilities: Asab, Buhasa, and Habshan (onshore), and the Das Island liquefaction facility (offshore).

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) contracts for Phase 1 have been awarded in three tranches. UK-based Wood was awarded a $2.8bn contract for the Habshan facility.

Two consortia —Petrofac and Kent — secured the remaining contracts: $1.2bn for the Das Island facility and $1.1bn for Asab and Buhasa.

RGD project is key to ADNOC Gas’ strategy

The RGD project is central to the company‘s strategy to develop new gas reservoirs, increase liquid gas exports, support the UAE’s gas self-sufficiency, and supply feedstock to the expanding domestic petrochemical sector.

The company plans to take additional FIDs on two more RGD phases at Habshan and Ruwais to further increase production capacity.

“This strategic investment is expected to deliver significant new value for our shareholders and enable continued sustainable growth for the company, our employees, and the UAE,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas. “The FID and contract awards mark a significant milestone in ADNOC Gas’ strategy to deliver +40 per cent EBITDA growth between 2023 and 2029.”

Phase 1 will focus on debottlenecking and optimising existing assets while unlocking new gas streams.

The project also reinforces ADNOC Gas’ long-term growth strategy and commitment to In-Country Value (ICV), with plans to create hundreds of new technical roles by 2029.