Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has launched ‘Make it with ADNOC’, a mobile app designed to accelerate local manufacturing and support the UAE’s industrial expansion under the national ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

The first-of-its-kind tool gives manufacturers, SMEs, and entrepreneurs real-time visibility into ADNOC’s procurement pipeline — offering what the company calls a “clear pathway” to long-term manufacturing opportunities within its supply chain.

Unveiled on Tuesday at ADNOC’s headquarters, the launch event brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADIO, and major private sector players.

How ADNOC’s new app helps

The app aims to de-risk investment decisions and streamline supplier onboarding by making ADNOC’s purchasing needs transparent and accessible. It is positioned as a core enabler of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme — which has already redirected Dhs242bn ($65.9bn) into the local economy and helped employ 17,000 Emiratis in the private sector since 2018. ADNOC plans to inject an additional Dhs200bn ($54.5bn) over the next five years.

ADNOC executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei said the app will “empower businesses to engage directly with ADNOC and unlock mutual value”.

Officials praised the initiative as a strategic leap forward for the UAE’s Operation 300bn and Falcon Economy vision — two key frameworks aimed at driving industrial self-sufficiency, innovation, and global competitiveness.

MoIAT Undersecretary Omar Al Suwaidi said the app deepens the ministry’s strategic partnership with ADNOC and gives manufacturers the data needed to make better-informed investment decisions. “This platform will help identify locally manufacturable products and strengthen national supply chains,” he noted.

What’s next

The app’s launch comes ahead of the Make it in the Emirates forum, set for May 19–22 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

More than 500 companies are expected to participate, with thousands of new offtake agreements to be announced across 12 strategic sectors.

ADNOC’s app is part of a broader push by Abu Dhabi to boost industrial GDP, develop homegrown capabilities, and attract strategic investments.

