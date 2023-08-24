Google Doodle in honor of India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. Google

A plucky little space mission made history, and Google is in on the celebration with a sweet animated ode to India’s uncrewed Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The mission’s Vikram lander made a soft touchdown on the surface of the moon on Wednesday. It’s the kind of moment that gets space fans buzzing with excitement. India’s success marks the first time a spacecraft has landed near the moon’s south pole, opening up a new frontier for lunar exploration.

Google launched a celebratory Google Doodle on its main page on Thursday. It shows the moon hanging out in space, snoozing. Then, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft arrives and orbits the moon. The lander touches down and releases a moon rover, all to the moon’s delight. The finale features Earth popping up, arms raised with joy, mirroring the elated reaction from the Indian Space Research Organisation team that worked on the mission.

Employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation celebrate after the successful landing of the … [+] Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon. Getty Images

Google Doodles are the search engine’s way of marking special occasions and honoring people and animals, whether it’s for a legendary musician like Tito Puente or a game to raise awareness of a rare amphibian. India’s space triumph is worthy of Doodle recognition. It makes India only the fourth country—joining the U.S., China and the former USSR—to successfully soft-land on the moon. Even more impressively, India did it on a budget smaller than a Hollywood blockbuster.

Landing is just the beginning. ISRO declared, “India took a walk on the moon!” on Thursday after deploying the mission’s wheeled Pragyan rover onto the surface. The rover is investigating the mineral and chemical composition around the landing site. The lander and rover are designed to work for two weeks.

Space missions are often fraught with peril. Russia had just attempted a south pole moon landing of its own earlier in the month, but the Luna-25 mission failed when it collided with the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is all the more special considering the heartbreak of its predecessor mission. ISRO attempted a moon landing with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, but the uncrewed spacecraft crashed.

An image captured by the Chandrayaan-3 lander shortly after landing on August 23 shows the lunar … [+] surface, part of the lander’s leg and a shadow. ISRO

The moon’s south pole is a bit of a science celebrity right now. Scientists have found evidence of water ice around the south polar region. That’s exciting because of what it means for human exploration. Water is heavy and difficult to transport across space, so it would be helpful to make use of water resources that are already in place. “Lunar water ice is valuable from a scientific perspective and also as a resource, because from it we can extract oxygen and hydrogen for life support systems and fuel,” NASA chief exploration scientist Jacob Bleacher said in a statement last year. NASA intends to land its future crewed Artemis III mission near the south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 represents the opening of a new era as space agencies focus in on the moon’s southernmost region. The mission’s Hindi and Sanskrit-derived names also represent the ideals of space exploration. Chandrayaan means “moon craft,” while Pragyan means “wisdom” and Vikram means “valor.” It took wisdom, valor and a well-designed moon craft to make Chandrayaan-3 a success. The Google Doodle is here to reinforce the wonder and revelry of the accomplishment.