Abu Dhabi-based investment entities ADQ, International Holding Company (IHC), and Modon Holding have launched a new joint venture, Gridora, to drive the development and delivery of infrastructure projects across the UAE and beyond.

Operating under Modon Holding, Gridora will serve as a strategic platform to collaborate with specialist partners and capital providers, supporting private and public-private partnerships on large-scale infrastructure developments nationally, regionally and internationally.

The platform aims to accelerate project deployment by leveraging Modon Holding’s expertise in infrastructure and real estate development.

It will also streamline procurement and implementation processes for key infrastructure contracts, enhancing delivery capacity.

Structured around two core business lines — infrastructure projects and infrastructure investments — Gridora reflects the asset management and project origination strengths of its founding partners.

The dual model is designed to generate financial returns while addressing the scale and speed needed for infrastructure transformation.

Gridora is expected to add value throughout the full infrastructure lifecycle, from early planning to operational execution, unlocking opportunities for both fee-based income and long-term investment yields.

Gridora to boost public-private sector collaboration

The venture is strategically positioned to strengthen long-term public-private sector collaboration.

“Abu Dhabi’s thriving economy and growing population demand world-class infrastructure,” said Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of Modon Holding. “By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding, Gridora will become a local, regional, and international champion for infrastructure development and drive a step change in delivering strategic projects.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, MD and group CEO of ADQ, said the venture aligns with ADQ’s strategy as a long-term investor. “The establishment of Gridora exemplifies our commitment to design and enable transformative development for projects of strategic importance,” he said. “It is a reflection of our growing confidence to drive innovation and efficiency built for long-term impact for the emirate and beyond.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said Gridora supports IHC’s focus on scalable, innovative platforms. “We see strong potential in harnessing infrastructure investments to unlock new economic value, deepen private sector participation, and drive infrastructure-led growth across markets,” he said.

Modon Holding CEO Bill O’Regan added that the platform reinforces the company’s goal to create smart, connected cities. “Gridora will harness Modon Holding’s pioneering capabilities to channel expertise and capital into key projects and builds on Abu Dhabi’s proven framework for transformative infrastructure,” he said. “It will also open new revenue streams and long-term opportunities for Modon Holding and our partners.”

