Adrian Marcel has dropped a video for his CRSB-featured track “WAIT,” which also includes behind-the-scenes footage and a motivational message for his team.

On Wednesday (December 27), the Bay Area singer released the visuals for the Sonny B-produced summer song, which clocks in at a little under eight minutes. The Northern California RnBay production boasts meticulous choreography as seen in the first three minutes.

After that, the entire team behind the project is given some screen time, during which they talk about their experience and vision. This includes the dancers, stylists and the film crew, among others.

Finally, Marcel addresses his comrades and says: “I appreciate every single one of you that’s in here, who have just, like, believed in this process … and look where we at. Look at this — this shit look so player; we look so player.”

Check out the video for “WAIT” below:

Earlier this year, Adrian Marcel and E-40 teamed up on “Bip City” to introduce the flavor of RnBay to fans. Speaking to HipHopDX, the former Raphael Saadiq protegée said that the new sound is “a fusion of hyphy, soul and R&B music” with a distinct underlay of Oakland’s nitty-gritty streets.

“Where I’m from, Oakland, California — the Bay Area — we know all about bippin,” Marcel told DX. “And bippin is pretty much a quick snatch and go. Somebody bust a window, grab what they can and get up outta there.”

related news Grandmaster Flash Salutes The Bronx As He’s Awarded Honorary Degree June 1, 2023

According to Urban Dictionary, “bippin” is described as “a smash and grab on cars, you just take anything sitting in the front or back seat, in and out in a minute or less.” Marcel, however, wants to flip its meaning and give it an alternate twist.

“How we coming at it from the Bay Area, we like to put our own spin on things,” he explained. “We’re not bippin cars and windows, we talking about bippin your chick.”

He also admitted that even though E-40 is credited with sparking the resurgence of hyphy, he thought the Bay Area legend might be hesitant to hop on the track.

“Everybody went to bat to get 40 just to listen to it and hear it through — and even him, when he heard ‘Bip City,’ I’m sure it was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I wanna be a part of this talking about bippin.’ Again, it’s just so negative,” he said. “But once he listened to it, man, within 45 minutes he had recorded his verse and FaceTimed me like, ‘Yeah, this it.’”