Adult pacifiers, unlike those for infants, appear to have multiple uses – they are a destressing tool, promote better sleep and help smokers quit, retailers and advocates say.

But the prolonged use of the pacifiers – which have become a trend in the recent days in China and other parts of the world such as South Korea and the US – could cause jaw stiffness, shifting teeth and, when used during sleep, choking, warn medical professionals.

Some retailers are selling more than 2,000 adult pacifiers a month, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report on Aug 3.

The pacifiers, which resemble those made for infants but are larger in size, cost between 10 yuan ($1.80) and 500 yuan each on e-commerce platforms such as Taobao.

The Straits Times did not find adult pacifiers for sale on online shopping platforms based in Singapore; the ones for infants sold by local retailers on platforms such as Mothercare SG and FairPrice typically cost about $10 or more.

Online reviews for the adult pacifiers have been generally positive.

SCMP quoted a buyer describing the product as “high quality” and saying it felt comfortable to use, without affecting their breathing.

Another said that it was helpful for coping with withdrawal symptoms from quitting smoking, while a third said it was a source of comfort when one is stressed.

On TikTok, several users from around the world shared that adult pacifiers help them to manage anxiety and sleep better.

Some even said the pacifiers were useful for coping with some symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder such as restlessness, impulsivity and difficulty in focusing.

However, some medical professionals are warning against the use of adult pacifiers. According to SCMP’s report, D r Tang Caomin , a dentist in Chengdu, said extended use could lead to jaw stiffness, pain when chewing, and shifting of teeth if used for more than three hours daily.

He added that parts of the pacifier could become dislodged and inhaled during sleep.

Ms Zhang Mo, a psychologist based in Chengdu, noted that the popularity of such products may reflect deeper emotional needs.

She said the answer lies not in reverting to childlike comforts, but in facing one’s problems directly.