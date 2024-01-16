2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day.

Advance Booking Of Fighter To Start On 20Th January

Advance booking of much awaited Hrithik – Deepika starter Fighter to start from Saturday, 20th January. Yes advances for the film will start 5 days before release. Film is expected to open big around 35-38 cr nett on day one and can muster massive weekend as it has extended 4 – days holiday including Republic Day national holiday.

Runtime Of Fighter

Runtime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be 2 hour 46 minutes 35 seconds (166.35 minutes). Film is red hot after fantastic trailer. One can trust Siddharth Anand to deliver a blockbuster film this Republic Day. He did deliver big time last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

(Also read: WATCH: Fighter Trailer Ft Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor Is High On Adrenaline Pumping Thrills And Goosebumps Dialogues)

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

