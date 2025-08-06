A new advanced solid oxide electrolyser features the ability to alternate between electrolysis (SOE) and fuel cell (SOFC) operation, in what seems a noteworthy example of the delivery of such a capability at a larger scale and in such an application-ready format.

Developed by HyGear, part of HoSt Group, and a specialist in on-site hydrogen technology, the system is to be used for hydrogen research, and has been delivered to EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) in Switzerland.

It is capable of producing up to 100 kilograms of clean hydrogen per day, and will be installed at Gaznat’s Innovation Lab facility in Aigle in collaboration with EPFL.

The system is the result of a long-standing R&D collaboration between HyGear, EPFL, solid oxide technology company SolydEra and other EU partners.

The ability to switch between electrolysis (SOE) and fuel cell operation (SOFC) supports highly flexible energy management and use of various energy carriers. This versatility makes it especially relevant for future energy scenarios with fluctuating renewable input and hydrogen/methane applications.

HyGear engineered and built the balance-of-plant system, all the supporting components, around the solid oxide stack provided by SolydEra, integrating it into a compact, modular unit suitable for practical application. The electrolyser will be commissioned in fall 2025 at Gaznat Innovation Lab, and HyGear’s service team will continue to support the operation on site in Aigle.

“HyGear’s ability to translate advanced technology into a fully integrated platform is what makes this partnership so valuable. With this installation, we gain a versatile research platform to further investigate reversible solid oxide technology’s role in the hydrogen and methane economy,” said Jan Van herle, head of the EPFL research lab GEM.