Reports Showcase Impact of EUR 360 Million Outstanding loans to MSMES, Farmers and Women Across Africa

Advans has today announced the release of its 2024 Impact and Financial Reports. The reports highlight Advans’ substantial deposit and loan growth, demonstrating the Group’s continued commitment to providing financial services to small businesses and farmers, to foster economic development across its countries of operations.

In 2024, Advans delivered solid growth, with its outstanding loan portfolio in Africa reaching EUR 360 million. This reflects a 14% year-on-year increase, nearly double the size of the portfolio at the end of 2020. The Group’s deposit portfolio also grew, reaching nearly EUR 215 million, which marks a 7% increase compared to 2023. Operating in key emerging markets in Africa, the Group has solidified its position as an industry leader, with its clientele expanding to nearly 700,000 across Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tunisia. Through providing improved access to funding and dedicated support to its clients, Advans continues to play a significant role in the socioeconomic progress of the regions where it operates.

Due to the increasing impacts of climate change in Africa over the past few years and the consequences for entrepreneurs and farmers, the Group has also initiated a climate strategy in three pilot subsidiaries: Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Tunisia. Advans’ climate strategy aims to identify the clients who are most vulnerable to climate risks due to their sector and location and develop financial or non-financial solutions to help increase their resilience and capacity to adapt to the future.

Commenting on the unveiling of the reports, Eelko Bronkhorst, Chairman of the Advans Group Board, stated: “In 2005, when Advans was founded, we embraced the challenge of becoming a leading force in financial inclusion. Now, twenty years later, we celebrate our success in delivering real impact in Africa, where six Advans subsidiaries empower nearly 700,000 clients. Each subsidiary plays a vital role in transforming financial inclusion within its markets. We are pleased to see that Advans is recognized as an impactful and responsible lender, and we are excited to continue this extraordinary journey in the years to come.”

Steven Duchatelle, CEO of Advans International, declared: “In 2024, Advans made significant strides in enhancing our impact, aligning with essential sustainable development priorities. The Impact and Financial reports showcase our commitment to supporting African entrepreneurs and farmers in their pursuit of sustainable growth. Our results were achieved through our unwavering commitment to providing accessible and tailored financial services that promote lasting, inclusive, and sustainable development. These reports also provide our global team, clients, and all stakeholders with valuable insights into our collective achievements in 2024.”

Key Highlights of the 2024 Impact and Financial Reports

Support for MSMEs and the Private Sector. Advans empowered people and businesses with EUR 423 million in loans disbursed

Advans empowered people and businesses with EUR 423 million in loans disbursed Reaching out to underserved communities. Advans operated from 120+ branches across its markets, and through third-party networks (agency banking) and digital channels (client apps or USSD services), 54% of transactions took place outside of branches

Advans operated from 120+ branches across its markets, and through third-party networks (agency banking) and digital channels (client apps or USSD services), 54% of transactions took place outside of branches Provide clients with quality service.82% of clients strongly agree that Advans’ 1,217 client relationship officers always treat them respectfully.

Advans’ Contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

In 2024, Advans’ work contributed to multiple goals, including:

SDG 1: No Poverty. 91,000 loans have been disbursed across all markets. 80% of these loans were micro business loans.

91,000 loans have been disbursed across all markets. 80% of these loans were micro business loans. SDG 5: Gender Equality. Women represent 33% of borrowers, with 88% of them accessing micro business loans. 50% of managers and 55% of branch managers across subsidiaries are women.

Women represent 33% of borrowers, with 88% of them accessing micro business loans. 50% of managers and 55% of branch managers across subsidiaries are women. SDG 8: Decent work & Economic Growth. 36% of clients declare they have very much increased their income since joining Advans. The group directly employs 3,338 staff, who are 34 years old on average.

36% of clients declare they have very much increased their income since joining Advans. The group directly employs 3,338 staff, who are 34 years old on average. SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities. 61% of clients were accessing loans for the first time.

61% of clients were accessing loans for the first time. SDG 13: Climate Action. 3 subsidiaries operationalized a climate strategy, with 34% of staff in these subsidiaries participating in the Climate Fresk workshop.

The 2024 Impact and Financial Reports emphasize Advans’ increasing contribution to Africa’s development through financial inclusion. The achievements highlighted in both reports illustrate the Group’s commitment to meeting the needs of small businesses, farmers, and women in Africa by offering tailored solutions sustainably and responsibly.

Access both reports:

Financial Report

Impact Report.